Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis speaks to the crowd on July 29, 2013
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has insisted that "no team is unbeatable" as the Italians prepare to take on Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has insisted that "no team is unbeatable" as the Italians prepare to take on Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Napoli will travel to the holders of the competition for the first leg on February 15, before Real Madrid visit Naples for the second leg on March 7.

Los Blancos will enter the two-legged affair as the favourites to progress, but De Laurentiis has said that his team will not be daunted by the challenge from the Spanish capital.

"We've played Barcelona in the Gamper trophy and in Geneva, but never against Real Madrid," De Laurentiis told BeIN Sports. "No team is unbeatable, it's just the circumstances which decide the outcome. Napoli have grown a lot and are the only Italian side to have been in the Champions League for seven years in a row.

"I have to point out that Napoli's turnover is about a quarter of Real Madrid's, Manchester United's and Manchester City's. All teams have to fear their opponent and maybe Napoli are hungrier than Real Madrid. If Real Madrid were to lose the title, even beating Napoli, it wouldn't be a big drama.

"For Napoli, a win would be a heroic act, there are certain games which are worth more than a whole season, like when Napoli play Juventus and win - it's worth more than the whole season."

"If we were to get through against Real Madrid it would be worth the whole year. We don't need to have pretensions of winning the Champions League, the lads will be fired-up by enthusiasm and the love of the fans. As a film producer, dreams are in my DNA."

Napoli, who are currently second in Serie A behind Juventus, qualified for the knockout stage of the competition after topping Group B ahead of Benfica.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
