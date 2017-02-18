Neil Harris admits that Millwall's 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup was inspired by Lincoln City's earlier win over Burnley.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has claimed that his side's 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup was inspired by Lincoln City's win over Burnley earlier on Saturday.

The Imps became the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals of the competition when they claimed the Premier League Clarets' scalp, while the Lions overcame the champions of England to enter the hat for the last eight.

Harris told BBC Sport after the game: "This sums up the FA Cup as a whole. It doesn't happen by chance. We are on a great run and have great spirit.

"When we went to 10 men it galvanised us. There was more pressure on Leicester. I made attacking changes to win the game because neither of us wanted a replay. When we needed that bit of quality Shaun Cummings provided it.

"I thought the atmosphere was electric. The noise was phenomenal. These are special days for us. The fans feed off the players and players off the fans. When you get to the quarter-finals you start to think 'who knows? If we can get a kind draw at home again'.

"We took inspiration from what Lincoln have done. What they achieved today outshines us. Well done to Danny Cowley."

Millwall's win over Leicester is the first time since 1927 that the Lions have beaten the reigning top-flight champions.