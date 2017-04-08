Team News: Defour back out for Burnley

Steven Defour misses out this afternoon for Burnley's trip to Middlesbrough.
The midfielder picked up an injury against Stoke City in midweek in a game that marked his first start in over two months and therefore finds himself out of the squad once more. Robbie Brady is handed a start in his place in one of two changes from Sean Dyche.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Ayala, Gibson, Downing, Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Gestede, Stuani
Subs: Guzan, Fry, De Roon, Fischer, Traore, Bamford, Negredo
Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady, Barnes, Gray
Subs: Pope, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Agyei, Westwood, Tarkowski
More to follow.