Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Burnley
 

Team News: Defour back out for Burnley

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Steven Defour misses out this afternoon for Burnley's trip to Middlesbrough.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Steven Defour misses out this afternoon for Burnley's trip to Middlesbrough.

The midfielder picked up an injury against Stoke City in midweek in a game that marked his first start in over two months and therefore finds himself out of the squad once more. Robbie Brady is handed a start in his place in one of two changes from Sean Dyche.


Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Ayala, Gibson, Downing, Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Gestede, Stuani
Subs: Guzan, Fry, De Roon, Fischer, Traore, Bamford, Negredo

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady, Barnes, Gray
Subs: Pope, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Agyei, Westwood, Tarkowski

More to follow.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew still "confident" of survival
>
View our homepages for Middlesbrough, Burnley, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Team News: Defour back out for Burnley
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew still "confident" of Premier League survival
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City out of dropzone after six-goal thriller
Team News: Evandro named on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull 4-2 Middlesbrough - as it happenedFabio sidelined for two gamesAgnew "confident" of picking up victorySilva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'
Agnew: 'Fighting spirit clear to see'Clement "disappointed" by Boro drawResult: Swansea, Middlesbrough play out goalless drawTeam News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Burnley News
Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Team News: Defour back out for Burnley
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew still "confident" of Premier League survival
 Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
Sean Dyche hints at Steven Defour fitness test ahead of Middlesbrough trip
Hughes: 'Stoke were the better team'Result: Burnley end seven-game winless runTeam News: Burnley boosted by Defour returnLive Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happenedLowton signs new Burnley contract
Michael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talkTrippier backs Burnley to remain in top flightDyche: 'Burnley don't have a points target'Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reactionDyche: 'Burnley ready for relegation fight'
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 