Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Aitor Karanka: 'Middlesbrough where I expected them to be'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka remains confident that his players can put an end to their barren run of form, which has seen them go nine league games without a win.
Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 14:15 UK

Aitor Karanka has insisted that Middlesbrough were always likely to be in a relegation battle this term, but fully 'trusts' his players to remain above the drop zone.

The Smoggies have failed to win a match in the Premier League since pre-Christmas, accruing just seven points from the last 36 on offer to find themselves above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

Defeat to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace last weekend left Karanka feeling perplexed by his side's lack of quality in the attacking third, though the Spaniard - who has improved the club's position year-on-year since taking over four years ago - is still backing his side to turn around their fortunes at Stoke City this weekend.

"I always said it would be tough, and for me, we are in the position I thought we would be," he told reporters. "With the performances and games we have played, we could have 32 points, but we have 22. You have to trust in yourself, and the players trust in themselves – we have to keep working together.

"I think it starts from me as the coach, if I go to the pitch with my heading looking at the floor they will be the same. I trust them, they have showed me what we can do.

"It will be a difficult game against Stoke, but one thing is they are in a comfortable position and we are fighting to stay in this league. We need to show them from the first minute how much we want the three points. The best way to approach every game is to forget the last but hopefully we won't have the same [injury] problems preparing. I am really positive about this game."

Boro have had better success in the FA Cup in recent weeks, beating Sheffield Wednesday, Accrington Stanley and Oxford United to set up a quarter-final tie with Manchester City later this month.


