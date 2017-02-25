Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
1-0
Middlesbrough
van Aanholt (34')
Cabaye (30'), McArthur (76'), Ward (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Fabio (75')

Aitor Karanka "doesn't understand" Middlesbrough display

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka confesses that Middlesbrough gave themselves too much to do in the second half of their meeting with Crystal Palace following a slow start to the match.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has admitted to being "disappointed" by his side's disjointed display in their 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

The Smoggies deservedly fell behind to Patrick van Aanholt's strike 34 minutes in at Selhurst Park and were unable to recover in the remainder of the contest.

Boro, without a win in nine league games, did recover in the second half and came close through Christian Stuani and Fabio da Silva, but the division's lowest scorers could not find a way through for a third game in succession.

"Today we are disappointed because we lost against a direct opponent," Karanka told the club's official website. "In the past, when we have played against teams around us in the table we have been much better than them. But the way we approached the game wasn't the best.

"I thought the team knew how important this game was, but the first half told me we didn't realise that. The attitude in the second half was completely different, but I don't understand sometimes why we need to have a reaction.

"The team knows how good we are when we do the right things and the things we have to do. We can't make these mistakes, and we have to realise that every single week, the game become more important. We have lost today, but we have more games and we have to keep going."

Boro have won just four games all season in the Premier League - fewer than any other side - and have only 19 goals to their name.

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Your Comments
