Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Aitor Karanka as Middlesbrough boss.

Karanka was sacked by the Smoggies earlier today following a 10-game winless streak in the Premier League which has left the club sitting 19th in the table, three points from safety.

Assistant manager Steve Agnew will take charge of the team for Sunday's clash with Manchester United, but Boro are understood to want to appoint a successor as soon as possible considering just 11 games remain this season.

Pearson is currently the favourite to take over having previously steered Leicester away from danger in the top flight, setting the foundations for their remarkable title triumph last season.

Agnew himself is thought to be in the running, while recently-sacked Derby County boss Steve McClaren has also been tipped for a return to the Riverside having spent a successful five-year spell as manager there from 2001 to 2006.

Guus Hiddink and Claudio Ranieri have also been linked with the post, although the Boro board are understood to be looking for a short-term replacement until the end of the season in a late bid to keep them in the top flight.