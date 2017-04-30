Middlesbrough charged over player conduct

The Football Association charges Middlesbrough over the conduct of their players in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

The Football Association has charged Middlesbrough over the conduct of their players in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

Middlesbrough twice led during the Premier League fixture at the Riverside Stadium, but they were aggrieved when Leroy Sane earned a penalty - which was scored - for his team in dubious fashion.

The decision to award a spot kick resulted in a reaction from the home side, and the FA has decided to punish the club for failing to control their players.

A statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Middlesbrough have until 6pm on Friday, May 5 to appeal the decision.