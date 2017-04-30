Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Middlesbrough charged over player conduct

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
The Football Association charges Middlesbrough over the conduct of their players in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 16:29 UK

The Football Association has charged Middlesbrough over the conduct of their players in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

Middlesbrough twice led during the Premier League fixture at the Riverside Stadium, but they were aggrieved when Leroy Sane earned a penalty - which was scored - for his team in dubious fashion.

The decision to award a spot kick resulted in a reaction from the home side, and the FA has decided to punish the club for failing to control their players.

A statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Middlesbrough have until 6pm on Friday, May 5 to appeal the decision.

