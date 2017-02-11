Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-0
Everton

Clayton (31'), Ramirez (85')
FT

Aitor Karanka: 'Middlesbrough supporters must trust the players'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka insists that his side now look more "confident" on the pitch, despite failing to pick up maximum points in their last eight games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Aitor Karanka has praised Middlesbrough supporters for sticking by their team during Saturday's goalless Premier League draw at home to Everton.

The Smoggies were made to wait for a first top-flight win since mid-December - a run now stretching eight games - as they failed to find a way past an in-form Toffees side.

Karanka declared himself happy with Boro's display at the Riverside Stadium, despite his side sitting just two points above the relegation zone ahead of their showdown with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace in a fortnight's time.

"More than the result, it was the performance," he told BBC Sport. "We've played really well against a really good team. We've had the chances and dominated the game, and once again I have to say well done to the players.

"We are confident on the pitch, now we have more options. I think we need to trust ourselves, and the fans have to trust the players. They did today and the fans were brilliant."

Middlesbrough, promoted from the Championship last season, have managed to score just 11 goals at home in the league this term - a league-low tally.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Boro heading to Spain for warm-weather training
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Middlesbrough supporters must trust the players'
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton - as it happened
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Result: Middlesbrough hold Everton to goalless draw
Team News: Davies, Gueye start for EvertonDe Roon targets future Everton moveBoro heading to Spain for warm-weather trainingKaranka "confident" of avoiding dropKane "delighted" with win over Boro
Result: Kane fires Spurs past MiddlesbroughTeam News: Hugo Lloris back for SpursLive Commentary: Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedBamford reveals spat with Sean DycheBoro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls move
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version