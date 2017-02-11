Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka insists that his side now look more "confident" on the pitch, despite failing to pick up maximum points in their last eight games.

Aitor Karanka has praised Middlesbrough supporters for sticking by their team during Saturday's goalless Premier League draw at home to Everton.

The Smoggies were made to wait for a first top-flight win since mid-December - a run now stretching eight games - as they failed to find a way past an in-form Toffees side.

Karanka declared himself happy with Boro's display at the Riverside Stadium, despite his side sitting just two points above the relegation zone ahead of their showdown with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace in a fortnight's time.

"More than the result, it was the performance," he told BBC Sport. "We've played really well against a really good team. We've had the chances and dominated the game, and once again I have to say well done to the players.

"We are confident on the pitch, now we have more options. I think we need to trust ourselves, and the fans have to trust the players. They did today and the fans were brilliant."

Middlesbrough, promoted from the Championship last season, have managed to score just 11 goals at home in the league this term - a league-low tally.