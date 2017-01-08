Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
3-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Leadbitter (58'), Negredo (68'), de Roon (92')
Negredo (24'), de Roon (48'), Leadbitter (60')
Ayala (59')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Fletcher (27'), Bannan (57')

Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala to serve three-match ban

Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala will serve a three-match ban after his red-card appeal fails.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 17:00 UK

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala will serve a three-match ban after he failed with an appeal for "wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment".

The 26-year-old received his marching orders an hour into his side's 3-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday following a challenge on Fernando Forestieri.

The Independent Regulatory Commission heard Ayala's case today and opted to uphold referee David Coote's decision to issue a straight red on the day.

Aitor Karanka's side were already leading their Championship opponents 1-0 at the time of the incident, but went on to add two more to the scoreline through Alvaro Negredo and Marten de Roon.

The news means that Ayala will sit out Boro's Premier League games against Watford and West Ham United, as well as their FA Cup fourth-round encounter with Accrington Stanley.

