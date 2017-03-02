Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly keen to sign a new two-year deal to remain with Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly keen to stay at Manchester United for two further years.

The 35-year-old linked up with Jose Mourinho's side last summer on a one-year deal with an option of a further 12 months but it has yet to be confirmed whether he will remain with the side next season.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Ibrahimovic has flourished with 15 goals in the Premier League, as well as a further 11 goals in domestic cup competitions and the Europa League.

According to The Mirror, the Swede is "loving life" at United and is keen to commit himself to a further two years with the club as he bids to add a Premier League title to his extensive list of honours.

The potential move, which would see him remain a United player until the age of 37, comes amid reported interest in his services from clubs in the Serie A, MLS and Chinese Super League.

Ibrahimovic recently compared himself to "a lion" and insisted that he will retire while he remains 'at the top'.