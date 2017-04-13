New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'need Champions League football to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly waiting to see whether Manchester United qualify for the Champions League before committing for another season.
Manchester United will lose star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic if they miss out on qualifying for the Champions League, according to a report.

The 35-year-old has adapted well in his first season in English football, finding the net 17 times in the Premier League and 28 times overall.

Ibrahimovic is only contracted to United until the end of the current campaign, with recent reports suggesting that he is keen on a switch to Los Angeles Galaxy in the summer, but The Mirror claims that he has yet to decide on his future.

It is understood that the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman will instead wait to see if the Red Devils reach the Champions League, either by finishing in the top four of the Premier League or by winning this season's Europa League.

Ibrahimovic has already hinted in the past that he wants to see more star names brought to Old Trafford should he remain in place, with United struggling to find consistent form for large parts of the season.

