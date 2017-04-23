A report claims that Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping a close eye on Luke Shaw's situation at Manchester United.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly monitoring Luke Shaw's current situation at Manchester United, with a view to pouncing at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Shaw, 21, has had a difficult year at Man United after struggling to overcome the physical and mental pain that last season's double leg break caused.

The England international appeared to be heading out of Old Trafford this summer after Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho publicly criticised the defender at the start of April.

Shaw has been reinstated to the Man United lineup in recent weeks, however, and played all 120 minutes of the club's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht on Thursday night.

There is still believed to be uncertainty surrounding Shaw's future at Man United though, and according to The Sun, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham are all keeping a close eye on developments.

No player has moved between Man United and Liverpool since Phil Chisnall in 1964.