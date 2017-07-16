New Transfer Talk header

Ander Herrera: 'No truth to Barcelona reports'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera plays down reports that he is considering a move to Barcelona this summer.
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that there is "no truth" to reports that he is considering a move to Barcelona in this summer's transfer window.

Herrera, whose current deal with United will expire next summer, was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year last season, where he made 50 appearances in all competitions.

In May, it was claimed that Herrera was a leading transfer target for new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who coached the Spain international at Athletic Bilbao.

However, it has since been reported that the Red Devils are not prepared to sell the 27-year-old this summer as they look to commit the midfielder to a long-term contract.

Herrera has insisted that there is "no truth" to the Barcelona rumours as he feels "valued" at the Theatre of Dreams.

"There's no truth to Barcelona because I'm very happy at United. I also feel valued by United and I'm focused on them," Herrera told reporters.

Herrera was a part of the Man United team that opened their pre-season preparations with a 5-2 win over MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
