David de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly keen on the idea of leaving the club for Real Madrid this summer.

De Gea has been continually linked with the Spanish and European champions in recent years and was on the verge of completing a move in 2015 before an admin error scuppered the deal at the 11th hour.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly desperate to sign De Gea, despite manager Zinedine Zidane's insistence that he is happy with current number one Keylor Navas.

United are thought to be expecting another approach from Los Blancos before the end of the transfer window, and Don Balon now claims that the player himself is interested in the switch.

De Gea is reported to have told his agent Jorge Mendes to push the transfer through, which could in turn open the door for Navas to join Paris Saint-Germain.

De Gea has made 269 appearances for United since joining in 2011, helping the club to seven trophies in that time.