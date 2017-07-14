New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United expect new David de Gea bid from Real Madrid?

Manchester United are reportedly expect a new bid from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David de Gea ahead of next season.
Friday, July 14, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly braced themselves for a new offer from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Champions League holders have been frequently linked with a move for the Spanish international, who has previously represented their city rivals Atletico Madrid.

So far, United have held firm but according to The Mirror, they expect a bid in the region of £50m to be made ahead of the new season.

It has been suggested that De Gea will not look to force any move back to his homeland, but his preference is to represent the La Liga champions at some stage in his career.

The 27-year-old has been at Old Trafford since 2011 and he has gone on to make 269 appearances in all competitions during that time.

Should United accept any offer for his signature, Jose Mourinho may put faith in Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira to fill the void.

