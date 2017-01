Team News: Schweinsteiger, Rooney start for United

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Wayne Rooney get the nod for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Wayne Rooney get the nod for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic. Manchester United: Romero; Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial; Rooney

Subs: Pereira, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Young, Ibrahimovic, Rashford Wigan Athletic: Team to follow. More to follow.