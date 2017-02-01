Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits that he is "very disappointed" with his side's failure to beat Hull City at Old Trafford.

Having seen the top four all fail to win yesterday, United knew that victory would see them close the gap on the Champions League places to just two points, but they were unable to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Hull side.

Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic shone for the visitors, with the pick of his saves seeing him deny Juan Mata, but Ibrahimovic downplayed the quality of his performance.

"We are very disappointed. If you don't win the games, you should be disappointed. We had great chances to score and we should have won. It was a very important game," he told reporters.

"I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper. It was not a good save from Juan Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras."

United have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions following a nine-match winning streak.