Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
Hull City

Rooney (84')
FT

Niasse (12'), Huddlestone (78'), Markovic (81'), Meyler (89')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull City draw

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits that he is "very disappointed" with his side's failure to beat Hull City at Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 22:43 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he is "very disappointed" with his side's goalless draw against Hull City this evening.

Having seen the top four all fail to win yesterday, United knew that victory would see them close the gap on the Champions League places to just two points, but they were unable to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Hull side.

Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic shone for the visitors, with the pick of his saves seeing him deny Juan Mata, but Ibrahimovic downplayed the quality of his performance.

"We are very disappointed. If you don't win the games, you should be disappointed. We had great chances to score and we should have won. It was a very important game," he told reporters.

"I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper. It was not a good save from Juan Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras."

United have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions following a nine-match winning streak.

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho refuses to criticise Hull tactics
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eldin Jakupovic, Juan Mata, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United frustrated by Hull City at Old Trafford
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull City draw
Silva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'Mourinho refuses to criticise Hull tacticsTeam News: Rooney returns to Man United benchMan Utd 'held deadline day Lindelof talks'Lingard hails Man Utd "togetherness"
Ferdinand: 'Fergie wouldn't allow Pogba, Lingard antics'Mourinho calls for Martial improvementMan United 'handed Carrasco boost'Eric Bailly available for Hull matchJose Mourinho: 'We need to beat Hull'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Hull City News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United frustrated by Hull City at Old Trafford
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull City draw
Silva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'Mourinho refuses to criticise Hull tacticsTeam News: Rooney returns to Man United benchHull sign Rennes winger Kamil GrosickiHull sign Alfred N'Diaye on loan
Boro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'Ryan Mason: "I feel lucky to be alive"Bruce, Weir join Wigan on loanMarco Silva rules out Robertson exitPreview: Manchester United vs. Hull City
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version