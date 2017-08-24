Zlatan Ibrahimovic was pleased to see Manchester United bring in Romelu Lukaku during the summer and is now looking forward to linking up with the Belgian striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he is "happy" Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku in the summer as the striker has made the club "even stronger".

The Belgium international was brought in from Everton for an initial sum of £75m in the summer, offering a more-than-adequate replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

After making a remarkable recovery from a serious knee problem, which could see him back in action as soon as October, United have now handed Ibrahimovic a new one-year contract.

Speaking to ESPN, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace claimed that he was glad to see the Red Devils go for Lukaku, who he is likely to partner up top later this year.

"Yeah, yeah. I'm happy he came," he said. "I think the team is much stronger this season than last season. Obviously we lost Rooney as a legend for the club but we took three new players and with these three new players the team is stronger.

"For the first year going, the team has been winning some trophies and learning the sacrifice you have to do to win the trophies and the mental part and that is what the coach brought to the team, the mental thing, and me as a player also.

"The pressure you put to win the objectives you want to win and signing Lukaku makes us even stronger because he has different quality from me as a striker and [Marcus] Rashford as a striker. He is a powerful guy and will bring some extra quality in the game."

Lukaku has netted three goals in his first two Premier League games for United, while Ibrahimovic scored 17 in the top flight prior to picking up an injury in April.