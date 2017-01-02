Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that his goalscoring form for Manchester United has proven to critics that he can cut it in the Premier League.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit back at critics who believed that the attacker was too old to thrive in the Premier League.

The former Sweden international, who turned 35 in October, has scored 17 goals since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer after ending a four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2016, Ibrahimovic scored 50 goals in total, just one short of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who ended the year as top scorer in world football.

The outspoken striker, who had a goal ruled out in Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, has insisted that he has proven his doubters wrong in just five months.

"It gives me a lot of energy, trust me. A lot of energy, because they get paid to talk shit and I get paid to play with my feet - that's how I enjoy it," The Mirror quotes Ibrahimovic as saying.

"I had a fantastic year. At PSG it was amazing, and I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing. I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

"I'm super happy and I feel good. I don't know how many years I have left, but I'm enjoying the football. Every year, they [United] have been calling me and they was not feeling good, so I wanted to come when everyone thought I was over [the hill]."

As well as United and PSG, Ibrahimovic has played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and AC Milan.