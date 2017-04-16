Manchester United winger Ashley Young insists that his side expected their 2-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford despite their struggles at home for much of the season.

Chelsea have been the outstanding side in the league so far this season and travelled to Old Trafford looking to restore a seven-point lead at the top of the table, but goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera saw United breathe new life into the title race.

The result also boosted United's hopes of finishing in the top four this season, but Young stressed that he wants more than just Champions League qualification.

"We have felt that kind of performance coming. There have been a lot of draws at home. I don't think a lot of people saw that scoreline coming or the type of game to be honest. We did. We have belief in ourselves. I have confidence in every single player in the squad," he told reporters.

"There is great competition in the squad. We have a busy month and everyone has to be ready and on their toes. I don't think a lot of people expected it but we did. There have been high standards here since I signed for the club and we want to be pushing on.

"A lot has been said about how we want to finish fourth but I am that kind of person who wants to achieve more than that. I want to finish higher than that. Hopefully we have a semi-final coming up. If we can play like we did against Chelsea, then I am sure we can get through against Anderlecht and into the semi-finals."

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points off fourth but with a game in hand over the teams above them.