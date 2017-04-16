Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Ashley Young: 'Marcus Rashford has a massive future'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United winger Ashley Young tips teammate Marcus Rashford to enjoy a "massive future" for club and country.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has tipped teammate Marcus Rashford to enjoy a "massive future" for club and country.

Having burst onto the scene in sensational fashion at the end of last season, Rashford has struggled to discover that form during his first full campaign in the senior squad, managing just nine goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 19-year-old enjoyed arguably his best performance of the season during Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea, when he led the line in place of the rested Zlatan Ibrahimovic and opened the scoring early, and Young believes that the club have a "special" player on their hands.

"I said it all along that, when he was coming through the youth team and reserves, you could see there was something special about him," the 31-year-old told reporters.

"He plays the game with hunger. It comes natural to him. When he does things quick I don't think there are many defenders who can live with him.

"He was fantastic for us and we needed the outlet. When he can get in behind he is a threat. He has a massive future in front of him not only for Manchester United but for England as well."

Rashford has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games having not scored since September before that.

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Young: 'We expected to beat Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Ashley Young: 'Marcus Rashford has a massive future'
Young not giving up hope of England recallYoung: 'We expected to beat Chelsea'Ashley Young unsure on Man United futureBesiktas to bid for Man United midfielder?Darmian tips Rashford to become world-class
Chelsea to hijack Man United Tielemans move?Januzaj 'wants to stay in England'Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?Neville: 'Losing Zlatan would be appalling'Cahill: 'I'm not to blame for Man Utd goal'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 