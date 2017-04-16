Manchester United winger Ashley Young tips teammate Marcus Rashford to enjoy a "massive future" for club and country.

Having burst onto the scene in sensational fashion at the end of last season, Rashford has struggled to discover that form during his first full campaign in the senior squad, managing just nine goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 19-year-old enjoyed arguably his best performance of the season during Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea, when he led the line in place of the rested Zlatan Ibrahimovic and opened the scoring early, and Young believes that the club have a "special" player on their hands.

"I said it all along that, when he was coming through the youth team and reserves, you could see there was something special about him," the 31-year-old told reporters.

"He plays the game with hunger. It comes natural to him. When he does things quick I don't think there are many defenders who can live with him.

"He was fantastic for us and we needed the outlet. When he can get in behind he is a threat. He has a massive future in front of him not only for Manchester United but for England as well."

Rashford has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games having not scored since September before that.