Manchester United winger Ashley Young has insisted that he will not give up hope of a recall to the England squad having worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans.

The 31-year-old looked destined for a January switch to China having made just two league starts throughout the first half of the season, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford and has since started four of United's last five Premier League games.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in the stands to watch Young help United to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, but the winger stressed that he is focusing on club matters for now following a three-and-a-half-year spell in the international wilderness.

"It is always an honour and maybe one day it (an England call-up) will happen again," he told reporters.

"But I am just concentrating on Manchester United and wanting to play well here. It is down to the England manager."

Young has won 30 England caps in the past, scoring seven goals.