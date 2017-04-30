Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Ashley Young bemoans dropped points at Old Trafford

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
Manchester United winger Ashley Young admits that his side's home form could end up costing them a place in the top four following a 10th Old Trafford draw of the season.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Monday, May 1, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has admitted that his side have dropped far too many points at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City on Sunday to deal another blow to their top-four hopes - a 10th home draw of the season and 14th overall for the campaign.

Young admitted that his side's record in front of their own fans could end up costing them a place in the top four, but urged them to bounce back when they take on Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

"After 10 draws at home, you think about the points that we've lost and thrown away and where we could have been in the league. A lot of people have been talking about fourth spot in the league but I thought we could go even higher than that. We've got a lot of tough games but as long as we're prepared I'm sure we can go and get the points that we need," he told MUTV.

"We'll have to recover again for the next few days and then we've got that trip (to Vigo) to look forward to. It's not ideal getting a few more injuries on top of the ones we've already got but we have to keep going.

"I think that's all it's been over the last month. You play a game, recover, and play another game. That's exactly what will happen. We have plenty of incentive to get ourselves up for the Europa League semi-final and a chance to get to the final. If we can win that, we'll get into the Champions League."

United are just one point off the top four with four games of the season remaining.

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
