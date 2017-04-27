Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,176
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Yaya Toure bemoans profligacy in front of goal

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits that his side were too wasteful in front of goal during their goalless derby with Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has admitted that his side were not clinical enough with their chances during Thursday's goalless draw against Manchester United.

City dominated for long spells of the derby at the Etihad but could not find a breakthrough, even when United were reduced to 10 men for the closing stages of the contest.

Sergio Aguero hit the post and the fit-again Gabriel Jesus saw an injury-time strike disallowed, but Toure acknowledged that his side did not do enough in front of goal to win the game.

"If you don't score a goal it's going to finish like that," he told reporters.

"If we are going to win we have to score goals. We need to work hard on finishing because when you see the stats we have plenty of the ball, lots of chances but we're disappointed because you have to score a goal.

"We had 20 chances or something. When you play well and have these chances you have to convert."

The result means that fourth-placed City remain just one point and one place above United in the Premier League table.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 