Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits that his side were too wasteful in front of goal during their goalless derby with Manchester United.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has admitted that his side were not clinical enough with their chances during Thursday's goalless draw against Manchester United.

City dominated for long spells of the derby at the Etihad but could not find a breakthrough, even when United were reduced to 10 men for the closing stages of the contest.

Sergio Aguero hit the post and the fit-again Gabriel Jesus saw an injury-time strike disallowed, but Toure acknowledged that his side did not do enough in front of goal to win the game.

"If you don't score a goal it's going to finish like that," he told reporters.

"If we are going to win we have to score goals. We need to work hard on finishing because when you see the stats we have plenty of the ball, lots of chances but we're disappointed because you have to score a goal.

"We had 20 chances or something. When you play well and have these chances you have to convert."

The result means that fourth-placed City remain just one point and one place above United in the Premier League table.