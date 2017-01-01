England manager Gareth Southgate says that he has "been impressed" by Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney's role in the Three Lions' camp.

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Wayne Rooney has a unique role in the England squad and still has a vital role to play for the national side.

The Manchester United striker, currently nursing a thigh injury sustained in training, has endured a difficult season so far and was recently dropped for both club and country.

Southgate is expected to keep the faith with the 31-year-old by retaining him as his captain, but the England boss admits that Rooney must now come to terms with his restricted playing time for the Three Lions.

"In terms of Wayne, I have been impressed by the role he fulfils within the camp," he told Sky Sports News. "Within the squad he is by far the most experienced and decorated player we have, and he clearly has the respect of all the group. He has taken a huge burden of leadership for the team over the past couple of years and I know Roy [Hodgson] in particular was delighted with how he captained his team.

"The challenge for all of the players is come March, how are they playing and how much they can contribute to the team. I've said that Wayne is the England captain, but I've also had to caveat that by saying I've only picked him for two of the four matches. I know he realises he might not play every game with his club at the moment, and that might be the same with the national team.

"But if players are playing well and are in form, then they make the decision for the manager really. With Wayne, his world is different to the rest of the squad, because I don't think there's anybody else you'd ask as many questions about."

Rooney started two of England's four games during Southgate's interim spell in charge, missing the last of those games - against Spain in November - through injury.