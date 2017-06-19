Manchester United defender Chris Smalling says that he is eager to impress in pre-season after missing out last summer.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has claimed that he is eager to get a full pre-season 'under this belt' after sitting out last summer's tour due to his Euro 2016 campaign with England.

The 27-year-old has been at the centre of rumours that Tottenham Hotspur are planning a swoop for him, but the player is focused on United's tour of America.

Smalling will have to impress manager Jose Mourinho as he now faces a battle to get into the starting lineup following the £31m arrival of Victor Lindelof.

"Being a part of it all because last summer I was involved in the European Championships with England," Smalling told United's official website. "I'm just looking forward to getting a full pre-season under my belt and being ready for the start of the season."

The Red Devils are scheduled to face Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City while in the United States.

"They're the kind of teams that we should be testing ourselves against in pre-season," added Smalling. "Getting up to speed with that calibre of opposition can only bode well for when the season actually starts."

United's pre-season schedule will begin on July 9.