Bastian Schweinsteiger is unsure why he was frozen out by Manchester United in the first half of the season, but admits that he wishes things panned out differently.

The ex-Germany international was left "surprised" by his treatment at Old Trafford this term, being restricted to just one start and four appearances overall.

Schweinsteiger, who is now plying his trade for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, is not sure who is to blame for him being frozen out this season but wishes that things had panned out differently under Mourinho.

"It was not easy when I was training by my own for three months," he told ESPN. "[The decision] was maybe made by someone else without [Mourinho].

"I think after I trained and I played and he could see me and how I behave as a professional, he had a different opinion, so it was a little bit unfortunate. I think [it would be different] if we would have met in a different situation. It was [difficult], but I always believe in good things.

"And I was always dreaming about playing again for United and to help them and I was giving my best in training sessions as well. And at the end of the day, I was playing and I was scoring a goal as well."

Upon Schweinsteiger leaving the Theatre of Dreams two months ago, Mourinho confessed that he 'regretted' the decision to let the experienced midfielder move on.