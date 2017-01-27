Wayne Rooney insists that the next generation of managers - himself included - will have all the motivation they need to succeed in the industry.

The England international chalked off another major personal target last weekend when scoring a late goal against Stoke City to overtake Sir Bobby Charlton as the Red Devils' record all-time scorer.

Rooney, who also leads the scoring charts for his national side, feels that the next generation of managers will have all the motivation they need to succeed in the industry.

"Players who are playing in this generation have enough money not to have to go into management, so the ones who will want to do it will be successful," he told BBC Sport.

"Of course it is something I would love to do. When you get a bit older you start to think a bit more about the game. My whole life has been around football and the minute I finish playing I would like to try and stay in the game. Hopefully I get the opportunity to manage."

Rooney, in contention to feature in United's FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic on Sunday, recently revealed that he has already started taking his coaching badges.