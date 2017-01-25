Wayne Rooney reiterates management plans

England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney reiterates that he wants to form a career in management once he has retired as a player.

Wayne Rooney has reiterated that he wants to form a career in management once he has retired as a player.

The 31-year-old is England's all-time leading scorer on 53 goals and became Manchester United's highest-ever scorer when he struck his 250th goal for the Red Devils against Stoke City last weekend.

It is understood that the attacker currently has no plans to hang up his boots, but the England and Man United skipper has revealed that he is taking his coaching badges as he prepares for a future managerial career.

"I've publicly said before I'd like to go into management. Obviously I'd have to complete my badges, which I'm doing at the minute. I feel it'd be a shame to have the knowledge I feel I have about football and walk away from it once I've finished playing," said Rooney at the presentation of a Football Writers' Association award.

Rooney has worked under managers David Moyes, Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Sven Goran Eriksson, Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson during his professional career to date.