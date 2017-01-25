General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney reiterates management plans

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney reiterates that he wants to form a career in management once he has retired as a player.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Wayne Rooney has reiterated that he wants to form a career in management once he has retired as a player.

The 31-year-old is England's all-time leading scorer on 53 goals and became Manchester United's highest-ever scorer when he struck his 250th goal for the Red Devils against Stoke City last weekend.

It is understood that the attacker currently has no plans to hang up his boots, but the England and Man United skipper has revealed that he is taking his coaching badges as he prepares for a future managerial career.

"I've publicly said before I'd like to go into management. Obviously I'd have to complete my badges, which I'm doing at the minute. I feel it'd be a shame to have the knowledge I feel I have about football and walk away from it once I've finished playing," said Rooney at the presentation of a Football Writers' Association award.

Rooney has worked under managers David Moyes, Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Sven Goran Eriksson, Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson during his professional career to date.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ferguson: 'Mourinho doing a great job'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, David Moyes, Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Sven Goran Eriksson, Roy Hodgson, Fabio Capello, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney reiterates management plans
 Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'rejects Anthony Martial loan offers'
 Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"
Preview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedOld Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?Ferguson: 'Mourinho doing a great job'Griezmann brother hints at Man Utd move?Ferdinand: 'Rooney among Man Utd greats'
Ferguson hails record-breaking RooneyHull City join race to sign Genk winger?Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender?Man United to begin structural work on Old TraffordReport: Rashford in line for United pay rise
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version