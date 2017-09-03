Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that new Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku is the perfect match for their current team.

Wayne Rooney has described Romelu Lukaku as "the perfect player" for Manchester United, based on their current tactical setup.

The Belgium international has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford following his £90m move from Everton in July, scoring three goals in the Red Devils' first three Premier League games.

Rooney, who went the opposite way in the summer transfer window, is convinced that Man United have a player that will improve their squad.

"For that United side, he is the perfect player," Rooney said in an interview with talkSPORT. "He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team."

Rooney is Man United's leading all-time scorer with 253 goals.