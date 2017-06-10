Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Marcus Rashford: 'Wayne Rooney's England career is far from over'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Marcus Rashford insists that Manchester United and England teammate Wayne Rooney still has lots to offer at international level despite being left out of the latest squad.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has insisted that Wayne Rooney has plenty more to give at international level despite being left out of Gareth Southgate's latest squad.

The 31-year-old was the headline omission from the squad for the upcoming double-header against Scotland and France, having struggled for game time throughout the season with United.

However, his Old Trafford teammate Rashford believes that Rooney still has a big part to play both on and off the field and believes the all-time leading England goalscorer will bounce back.

"Wayne is a massive influence around the whole squad," Rashford told reporters.

"He still has a lot to do in his career. There's still a lot trophies he'll hope to be playing for. Knowing Wayne, it's nowhere near over."

England take on Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before facing France in a friendly three days later.

Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Southgate: 'Rooney has decisions to make'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich listRashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over future
Liverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Nainggolan coy on Man United rumoursLingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Marcus Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker ignoring speculation over Tottenham Hotspur future
Rashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Butland: 'Hart competition is healthy'Southgate heaps praise on "excellent" HartKane sees himself as 'leader' for EnglandSouthgate defends Marcus Rashford decision
Southgate: 'Rooney has decisions to make'Clyne out of England squadHolland: 'Rooney still has England future'Result: England reach last 16 of U20 World CupSouthgate: 'It's my job to protect Rashford'
> England Homepage



Tables
 