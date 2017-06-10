Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has insisted that Wayne Rooney has plenty more to give at international level despite being left out of Gareth Southgate's latest squad.
The 31-year-old was the headline omission from the squad for the upcoming double-header against Scotland and France, having struggled for game time throughout the season with United.
However, his Old Trafford teammate Rashford believes that Rooney still has a big part to play both on and off the field and believes the all-time leading England goalscorer will bounce back.
"Wayne is a massive influence around the whole squad," Rashford told reporters.
"He still has a lot to do in his career. There's still a lot trophies he'll hope to be playing for. Knowing Wayne, it's nowhere near over."
England take on Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before facing France in a friendly three days later.