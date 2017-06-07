Forward Marcus Rashford says that he would welcome the arrival of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata should he make the switch to Manchester United.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has backed the club's alleged pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata.

Due to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's serious knee injury, United are in the market for a forward and Morata has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Should he make the transfer, the Spaniard would act as direct competition for Rashford, but the United youngster insists that he would welcome having to fight for his place in the starting lineup.

The 19-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "At a big club you are going to attract big players and that's what we want.

"Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in. Good competition is important if you want to be successful."

United have also been credited with an interest in Torino frontman Andrea Belotti.