Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford insists that he is happy with Gareth Southgate's decision to call him up for the England senior squad, despite missing the U21 Euros.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has rejected claims that he has been fast-tracked into the England senior setup.

Manager Gareth Southgate faced questions over his decision to include the 19-year-old in his senior squad for the upcoming matches against Scotland and France instead of allowing him to join up with Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side for the European Championships in Poland.

However, Rashford insists that he is happy with the decision and believes that he has played enough games at senior level to warrant his place in the main squad.

"[Southgate has] had to think about what's best for England and for me as a player. I'm happy to be with the seniors and to continue my development. It's important to be on the same page," he told reporters.

"It's something you look forward to, being selected for your country. You have the Under-20s in South Korea doing well (in the World Cup) and the Under-21s going into a tournament. Whatever age group you're called upon it's important you have a mindset where you're going to achieve great things.

"To me it's not being fast-tracked. There's been a lot of games, England and United have dealt with it in a positive way. I feel comfortable with the position I'm in."

Rashford, who scored 11 goals in 53 games for United last season, has netted once in eight previous England appearances.