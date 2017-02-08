General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic mentality

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mentality has been pivotal for the club both on and off the pitch.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has described teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a pivotal influence both on and off the pitch, thanks to his mentality.

The 35-year-old Swede, who arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer, scored his 20th goal of the season in a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday.

When asked by the official Man United website if he could pinpoint something that he had picked up from working with Ibrahimovic, Rashford replied: "I think it's the way his mentality works.

"That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well.

"In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It's good for the dressing room. Sometimes, if we're down, he can pick us back up and, when we're up, he keeps us up. Bringing in that type of player, it has been key."

Man United are two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth and one behind Liverpool in fifth ahead of Watford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Kane: 'Rashford needs chances at Man United'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
