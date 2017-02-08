Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mentality has been pivotal for the club both on and off the pitch.

The 35-year-old Swede, who arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer, scored his 20th goal of the season in a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday.

When asked by the official Man United website if he could pinpoint something that he had picked up from working with Ibrahimovic, Rashford replied: "I think it's the way his mentality works.

"That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well.

"In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It's good for the dressing room. Sometimes, if we're down, he can pick us back up and, when we're up, he keeps us up. Bringing in that type of player, it has been key."

Man United are two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth and one behind Liverpool in fifth ahead of Watford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.