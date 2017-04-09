Phil Neville believes that evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has carried Manchester United throughout the entire season.

The Swede produced another man-of-the-match display as he scored his side's opening goal in their 3-0 win at Sunderland on Sunday, helping them close the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to four points.

Ibrahimovic's strike at the Stadium of Light was his 27th in all competitions in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, while the 35-year-old has also contributed a further nine assists for the team.

Neville told Sky Sports News: "He has carried them, he really has. The goals he has scored, his attitude on the pitch.

"Jose keeps rotating the team, but he never rotates Zlatan, who plays in every single minute of every single game. And they will need him to keep scoring goals from now until the end of the season.

"It was a brilliant strike from Zlatan, although really poor defending from Sunderland from [Lamine] Kone in particular. I know [Billy] Jones gets pinned from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he should try and get in front.

"The lack of intensity from Kone, who does not look like he wants to go and close the ball down, he is ambling towards the ball, really poor defending. But a brilliant strike from Zlatan."

Up next for Jose Mourinho's United is a Europa League fixture away at Anderlecht on Thursday night.