Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Phil Neville: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic has carried Manchester United'

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Phil Neville believes that evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has carried Manchester United throughout the entire season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has carried Manchester United throughout the season, according to former defender Phil Neville.

The Swede produced another man-of-the-match display as he scored his side's opening goal in their 3-0 win at Sunderland on Sunday, helping them close the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to four points.

Ibrahimovic's strike at the Stadium of Light was his 27th in all competitions in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, while the 35-year-old has also contributed a further nine assists for the team.

Neville told Sky Sports News: "He has carried them, he really has. The goals he has scored, his attitude on the pitch.

"Jose keeps rotating the team, but he never rotates Zlatan, who plays in every single minute of every single game. And they will need him to keep scoring goals from now until the end of the season.

"It was a brilliant strike from Zlatan, although really poor defending from Sunderland from [Lamine] Kone in particular. I know [Billy] Jones gets pinned from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he should try and get in front.

"The lack of intensity from Kone, who does not look like he wants to go and close the ball down, he is ambling towards the ball, really poor defending. But a brilliant strike from Zlatan."

Up next for Jose Mourinho's United is a Europa League fixture away at Anderlecht on Thursday night.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho expects De Gea return for Chelsea
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Phil Neville, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Phil Thompson: 'Jose Mourinho at risk of losing dressing room'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho praises "solid" performance from Luke Shaw
Neville: 'Zlatan has carried Man United'Ibrahimovic: "I feel like Benjamin Button"Mourinho expects De Gea return for ChelseaMourinho: 'We resisted Saturday's results'Result: Man United heap further misery on Moyes
Carrick: 'It just didn't work out with Moyes'Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho doing all he can'Team News: Fellaini skippers United against SunderlandMourinho compares Defoe to Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 