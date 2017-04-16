Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes that the prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the club this summer should be an "immediate concern".

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has said that the prospect of losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer needs to be treated as an "immediate concern" by manager Jose Mourinho.

The 35-year-old has been United's star player this season, contributing 28 goals across all competitions during his debut campaign in England, including a match-winning brace in the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

The Swede is yet to decide on his future beyond the end of his initial one-year deal despite United expressing their desire to keep him at Old Trafford for at least another season, and Neville believes that losing the striker would be a major blow.

"To replace his goals at the end of the season, it's got to be an immediate concern for Jose Mourinho," he told Sky Sports News.

"To lose him, it'd be appalling. In the cup final, he dragged them through. For it to be a successful season, United need to get into the top four and he would be a big part of that."

Ibrahimovic was surprisingly rested for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Chelsea, although United still managed to beat the leaders 2-0 without their top scorer.