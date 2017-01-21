David Moyes: 'I expect more from Adnan Januzaj'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that he hoped for more from on-loan winger Adnan Januzaj.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 13:28 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that he would like to see more from Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj.

The 21-year-old winger was reunited with former United boss Moyes last summer as he signed a season-long loan deal with the Black Cats, but has contributed just one goal in 17 appearances as the club continue to battle against relegation.

Asked if he thinks Januzaj needs to produce better results on the pitch, Moyes told The Chronicle: "I do, yeah. I'm quite tough on Adnan. I think he's played better in some of the games recently, I think he's tried to do a bit of a lead role up front for us, take the ball in, hold it up, try and link us up a bit more.

"He's got individual ability but at the moment I've not seen him really hit the form which I'd love him to have done.

"But I do think he's played relatively well in the last few weeks, I think there have been signs that he's getting a bit more like it, and that's the thing, if you bring people in, you hope for so much, but there's no guarantee any signings who come in are going to [do it]. You can buy whoever you like, there's no guarantee."

United are reportedly considering selling Januzaj for a fee of around £8m next summer amid interest from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland
