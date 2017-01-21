Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that he hoped for more from on-loan winger Adnan Januzaj.

The 21-year-old winger was reunited with former United boss Moyes last summer as he signed a season-long loan deal with the Black Cats, but has contributed just one goal in 17 appearances as the club continue to battle against relegation.

Asked if he thinks Januzaj needs to produce better results on the pitch, Moyes told The Chronicle: "I do, yeah. I'm quite tough on Adnan. I think he's played better in some of the games recently, I think he's tried to do a bit of a lead role up front for us, take the ball in, hold it up, try and link us up a bit more.

"He's got individual ability but at the moment I've not seen him really hit the form which I'd love him to have done.

"But I do think he's played relatively well in the last few weeks, I think there have been signs that he's getting a bit more like it, and that's the thing, if you bring people in, you hope for so much, but there's no guarantee any signings who come in are going to [do it]. You can buy whoever you like, there's no guarantee."

United are reportedly considering selling Januzaj for a fee of around £8m next summer amid interest from Ligue 1 side Lyon.