Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that it is up to Wayne Rooney to decide how long he can continue to play at the top level.

The 31-year-old reached another career landmark on Saturday with his 249th goal for United, drawing level with Sir Bobby Charlton as the top scorer in the club's history.

Rooney has previously stated that he has no plans to retire any time soon and, with his current deal extending as far as 2019 if the option of an extra year is exercised, Mourinho does not see any reason why his captain cannot continue to break records at the club.

"I don't know [how long he has left], it depends on him, especially on his brain, on his desire. I think everything is about desire, more important than anything else, so I think he has motivation so if he keeps motivation he can play," he told reporters.

"When they take good care about themselves, when the wives help, when they train well, when the manager and the staff is intelligent enough to understand the difference between the body of a teenager or the body of a man of thirty-something - when there is a combination of factors, they can delay the end of their career. That's why we have Michael (Carrick), Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) and Wayne performing.

"I don't even know his current deal. I am not worried with my players' contracts. I leave this to Mr Woodward to deal with. I always had a good feeling with [Rooney] - a good professional, a team player. I saw him always sacrificing for the team. He played against me when I was in Real Madrid in Madrid. He played almost left-back. I always saw him sacrifice for the team and with me he is the same. He is on the bench, he comes in. He plays, he doesn't play, but always positive with the group, a good captain, so I am really happy."

Rooney has fallen down the pecking order at United this season, making just eight Premier League starts under Mourinho.