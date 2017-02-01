Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to criticise the tactics of Hull City during their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to criticise Hull City's tactics during the 0-0 draw between the two sides at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils failed to take advantage of the top four all dropping points yesterday as they were held at home by the Tigers, who went into the match having picked up just one point from their previous 10 Premier League away outings.

The visitors were forced to withstand heavy pressure from the hosts, and Mourinho acknowledged that his side did not do enough to find a breakthrough.

"We didn't score. You don't score, it is not possible to win. Their goalkeeper was good," he told reporters.

"We needed to score, we needed more time to play. If you played 35-40 minutes in both halves, it is a lot. I think Hull City tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave and tried to see what the referee would allow them to do.

"They had the feedback and were comfortable to do what they did. I am not critical of that. They are fighting against relegation and every point is gold."

The result means that United remain four points adrift of the top four having now drawn more league matches than they have won at Old Trafford this season.