Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-1
Middlesbrough
Martial (85'), Pogba (86')
Blind (57')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Leadbitter (67')
Chambers (92')

Jose Mourinho: Anthony Martial "has to listen to me and not his agent"

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Anthony Martial should "listen to me and not his agent" after the forward was linked with a move to Sevilla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:22 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that Anthony Martial should "listen to me and not his agent" after the forward was linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The Frenchman's agent was reported to have said that he is "studying" an option for his client to move to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Martial, 21, was the Red Devils' top scorer last season with 17 goals, but his equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over Middlesbrough was just his fifth strike of this season.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "He is a player with amazing conditions to be a top player. Martial played, he created, he scored. He fought. He was very positive. I know he is a top talent.

"Martial has to listen to me and not his agent. He has to listen to me in training every day and in every feedback I give to try and improve him.

"With Martial every day I read the newspaper, 'Anthony Martial goes to Sevilla, Anthony Martial goes on loan, Anthony Martial is not happy'. Anthony Martial has to listen to me."

United paid AS Monaco a fee of £36m for Martial in September 2015.

