Jose Mourinho: 'Frank de Boer sacking not a surprise'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that the sacking of Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer after just four Premier League games has not surprised him.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is no longer surprised by anything which occurs in football.

Mourinho was commenting after being asked about Crystal Palace's decision to sack Frank de Boer, despite the Dutchman only having taken charge of four games in the Premier League.

The call has largely been criticised, but Mourinho has claimed that he was not surprised to hear that the Eagles had opted for a change in manager.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "In football, nothing surprises me. I was sacked as a champion, (Claudio) Ranieri was sacked as a champion, Frank de Boer is sacked after four games.

"Next season something incredible will happen again, so nothing surprises me."

Palace are likely to appoint former England coach Roy Hodgson as a replacement for De Boer.

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
