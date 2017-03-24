Michael Keane: 'I've proved Manchester United wrong'

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Michael Keane admits that he feels as though he 'proved a point' to former club Manchester United when making his international debut for England away to Germany.
Burnley defender Michael Keane has claimed that his international debut for England goes a long way to showing that Manchester United were wrong to let him go.

The 24-year-old was thrown in at the deep end on Wednesday evening, being given his Three Lions bow away to world champions Germany at the Westfalenstadion.

Keane featured just once in the Premier League for Man United after emerging through their academy ranks, before being sold to the Clarets in 2015 for an undisclosed fee on the back of a successful loan spell.

After getting a first cap under his belt, the Burnley centre-back insisted that he was always confident he had the ability to compete at the top of the game.

"I always thought if I am playing well in the Premier League I would have a chance," he told reporters. "I was always confident in my ability - I always thought I would make it at United.

"A few changes in manager did not help and when I left I felt I had a point to prove and it made me work that bit harder. I feel maybe I have proved it."

Keane, who represented Republic of Ireland at youth level, became the first outfield Burnley player to be capped by England in 43 years.

England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Eric Dier "would love" England captaincy
