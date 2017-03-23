Young Manchester United and England defender Joshua Bohui could switch international allegiance to France or Ivory Coast, according to a report.

Manchester United youngster Joshua Bohui is reportedly at the centre of a tug-of-war over his international services.

The 18-year-old defender joined the Red Devils from Brentford on a three-year deal last summer, bringing an end to a six-year spell with the Bees' age-grade sides.

Bohui has represented England at Under-17s level in the past but, according to Sky Sports News, is yet to commit to the Three Lions and could be tempted by either Ivory Coast or France.

London-born Bohui has an Ivorian father and also has links to France, with the report claiming that both countries have already contacted the player's representatives in an attempt to secure his allegiance.

Ivory Coast recently poached Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha from England, taking advantage of the fact that he had never previously represented the Three Lions in a competitive match.