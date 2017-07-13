Jose Mourinho will hand Luke Shaw another chance to nail down the left-back position for Manchester United, claims a report.

Shaw, 22, had a difficult 2016-17 campaign at Man United after struggling to overcome the physical and mental pain that was caused by his double leg break in September 2015.

The England international appeared to be heading out of Old Trafford this summer after Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho publicly criticised the defender at the start of April.

The full-back then missed the end of last season after sustaining ligament damage to his ankle, but according to The Times, Mourinho has been impressed with Shaw's application this summer, and the Portuguese is ready to hand the Englishman another lifeline.

Shaw, who only started nine Premier League matches last season, is currently with the Man United squad on their pre-season tour of the United States, but he has been training away from the main group as he looks to fully recover from injury.

The Red Devils open their summer tour with a clash against MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.