Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he subscribes to the in-house TV channels of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have been linked with big-money moves for the Belgian international, who is yet to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

It has been widely speculated that the 23-year-old will move on to pastures new when the summer transfer window reopens, and he has made it clear that he wants to play Champions League football.

Rumours will reignite after Lukaku admitted that he watches the official channels of some of Europe's top clubs.

"I can never have enough of football. I eat it from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep," Lukaku told Sport. "I'm subscribed to everything you can think of - Chelsea TV, Manchester United TV, Real Madrid TV.

"I want to know everything about how these guys train and live their everyday lives."

Recent reports have claimed that Everton will demand £100m from any club wanting to sign Lukaku.