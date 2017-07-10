Romelu Lukaku reveals that he asked for permission from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to wear the number nine shirt at Manchester United.

It was confirmed on Monday that the Belgian will wear number nine at Old Trafford after he completed a £75m move from Everton.

Ibrahimovic was the previous occupant of the number, but the club were forced to release him at the end of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury.

Lukaku, who was also heavily linked to his former club Chelsea, has revealed that he personally contacted the former Sweden international.

"I asked [Ibrahimovic's] permission for number nine. I want to thank him for allowing me," Lukaku told ESPN.

The 24-year-old wore the number 10 shirt at Everton during his three-year spell, but now former United captain Wayne Rooney will take it following his return to his boyhood club.