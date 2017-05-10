Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is confident that Paul Pogba will have a better goal tally next season.

The France international has had his critics throughout the campaign having struggled to live up to his world record £89m price tag.

Pogba has found the back of the net seven times in all competitions this season, and four of those have come in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who left United in 2012 to join Juventus on a free transfer, could have had nine more on his tally had his shots not clattered off the woodwork.

"It's obviously his first year [back] in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to," Sky Sports News quotes Lingard as saying. "It's the luck he's had this season.

"We know he's a world-class player, he's helped the team a lot and I don't see why he won't go on next season and score the goals he's missed this season."

Meanwhile, Pogba's record-breaking transfer to United in the summer is reportedly being investigated by FIFA.