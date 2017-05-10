General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard backs Paul Pogba to be better next season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is confident that Paul Pogba will have a better goal tally next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Jesse Lingard has insisted that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba will pose more of a goalscoring threat next season.

The France international has had his critics throughout the campaign having struggled to live up to his world record £89m price tag.

Pogba has found the back of the net seven times in all competitions this season, and four of those have come in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who left United in 2012 to join Juventus on a free transfer, could have had nine more on his tally had his shots not clattered off the woodwork.

"It's obviously his first year [back] in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to," Sky Sports News quotes Lingard as saying. "It's the luck he's had this season.

"We know he's a world-class player, he's helped the team a lot and I don't see why he won't go on next season and score the goals he's missed this season."

Meanwhile, Pogba's record-breaking transfer to United in the summer is reportedly being investigated by FIFA.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Read Next:
Man United to offer De Gea new contract?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve Man United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini moveMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'
Axel Tuanzebe thankful to Jose MourinhoMourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityIbrahimovic, Pogba salaries revealed
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 