General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Victor Lindelof eyeing free kicks for Manchester United

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
New Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says that he is "quite good" at taking free kicks, and wants to show his ability from set-pieces next season.
Victor Lindelof has said that he is "quite good" at taking free kicks, and will put his name in the hat to take set-pieces for Manchester United during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Sweden international completed his move to United on Wednesday, signing a four-year contract with the Premier League giants following months of speculation.

Lindelof has insisted that he wants to be considered as a centre-back despite previously playing in midfield, although the 22-year-old wants to be in the mix for free kicks next season.

"I'm quite good at them so if I get an opportunity to take a free kick, I think I'll be there," Lindelof told MUTV.

Lindelof, who is a 12-time Sweden international, joined Benfica from Vasteras SK in 2012, and initially represented the Portuguese side's B team before stepping into the first-team picture in 2015.

Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join United'
