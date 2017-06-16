New Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says that he is "quite good" at taking free kicks, and wants to show his ability from set-pieces next season.

The Sweden international completed his move to United on Wednesday, signing a four-year contract with the Premier League giants following months of speculation.

Lindelof has insisted that he wants to be considered as a centre-back despite previously playing in midfield, although the 22-year-old wants to be in the mix for free kicks next season.

"I'm quite good at them so if I get an opportunity to take a free kick, I think I'll be there," Lindelof told MUTV.

Lindelof, who is a 12-time Sweden international, joined Benfica from Vasteras SK in 2012, and initially represented the Portuguese side's B team before stepping into the first-team picture in 2015.