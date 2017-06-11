Sebastian Larsson backs Victor Lindelof to succeed at Manchester United

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Sebastian Larsson believes that international teammate Victor Lindelof's qualities are clear to see, as he closes in on a big-money move to Manchester United.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Sebastian Larsson has claimed that Victor Lindelof has all the qualities required to be a big success at Manchester United, as long as he is given time to adapt.

The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester next week to undergo a medical after a fee of £31m was agreed with Benfica for his services.

Sunderland midfielder Larsson believes that Sweden international teammate Lindelof, who boasted the best passing stats of any defender in the Portuguese top flight this season, is good enough to make his mark at Old Trafford in the years to come.

"You cannot deny his qualities," he told The Sun. "He has burst on to the scene and done superbly at club and international level. I've been so impressed by him whenever I've played with him.

"He's an important player for us in the Sweden team now and that shows maturity. But not only does he have the quality on the pitch but he has a calm and sensible head on him as well.

"He is a humble guy and has a good future ahead of him. It goes without saying the Premier League and England is a completely different culture and he'll have to handle that. And as long as people give him a bit of time to adjust, he will ultimately succeed at United."

Lindelof was previously linked with United in January but saw a move break down and later penned a new contract with Benfica.

