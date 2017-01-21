Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne Rooney

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho pays tribute to "legend" Wayne Rooney as the striker becomes the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Wayne Rooney as a "legend" after the striker became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The 31-year-old struck with a last minute free kick to rescue a point for his side at Stoke City, at the same time reaching 250 goals in a United shirt to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record.

"The record is the record," Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game. "It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

"It is important for him. It is an incredible achievement for his career to have Manchester United's record and one that belonged to a legend like Bobby Charlton. Now he is the man and he is a legend of Manchester United."

Rooney is also the Premier League's second highest scorer of all time, with his record of 195 goals for United and former club Everton combined bettered only by Alan Shearer's 260 for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.